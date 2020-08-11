Aug 11, 2020
Abu Dhabi Seeks Local Investors for $21 Billion Pipeline
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Adnoc is considering selling a stake in its natural gas pipeline network to local investors, people with knowledge of the matter said.
- The state energy giant is discussing selling ~20% interest in a vehicle holding its controlling stake in the pipeline network, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private
- NOTE: Adnoc currently owns 51% stake in the pipelines
- Adnoc aims to sell the indirect stake in the gas pipelines to one or more local funds, the people said
- Adnoc plans to do any deal at the same valuation as a transaction it agreed in June, when it sold a stake in the pipelines to international investors, valuing the asset at nearly $21b including debt, the people said
- Adnoc plans to retain operational control of the pipeline network after the sale, the people said
- No final decisions have been made, and there’s no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction, the people said
- “Since embarking on our co-investment and partnership strategy, Adnoc continues to attract world-class partners and leading institutional investors,” the company said in an emailed statement. “The recent gas pipeline infrastructure transaction offered an attractive and stable investment proposition that continues to garner significant interest from the business and investment community.”
