(Bloomberg) -- The oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates plans to restrict entry to public spaces and schools to people who have been vaccinated.

Access to universities, schools, nurseries, gyms and shopping centers in Abu Dhabi will be restricted from August 20, the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said late on Monday. The decision won’t apply to people who are exempt from taking a vaccine and to children aged 15 and under.

The move comes months after the UAE said it was considering restrictions on people who haven’t yet taken a vaccine despite being eligible for one, sparking criticism online and drawing in a member of Dubai’s ruling family. Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi said it’ll restrict entry to public venues to people who are vaccinated or have tested negative.

The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has one of the highest inoculation rates globally. Cases have fallen from a peak of 4,000 a day in February, but have still hovered at about 2,000 since March.

Late on Monday, the U.S. raised its travel warning for the UAE to the highest risk level. The Gulf nation continues to be on a “red list” for travel to the U.K.

Vaccines from Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca Plc and China’s Sinopharm are approved for use in the UAE.

