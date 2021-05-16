(Bloomberg) --

Abu Dhabi’s main stock index jumped to a record on Sunday, even amid heightened tensions in the region, as the benchmark’s biggest member surged on hopes of foreign inflows.

The ADX General Index climbed as much as 2.1% boosted by First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates. The stock surged as much as 5.8% after MSCI Inc. last week announced a quarterly review that could trigger about $500 million in flows from abroad. Shares in Oman also gained while those in Dubai slid. Stock markets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt and Israel are closed for holidays.

Abu Dhabi’s index rose despite rising tensions in the Middle East as clashes between Israelis and Palestinians escalate. Israel’s benchmark TA-35 index fell 0.5% last week and the broader TA-125 declined 0.6%, the first weekly decline since March 25.

The Palestine Stock Exchange Al Quds Index declined as much as 0.7% Sunday, paring this year’s gain to 3.4%. The market was closed for most of last week due to a holiday, when clashes increased.

Positive earnings that have beaten expectations for some companies in the UAE is offsetting geopolitical risk, according to Joice Mathew, the head of equity research at United Securities in Muscat. “Geopolitics risk is back into the regional markets,” he said in a message, adding that markets should reflect that as trading resumes this week.

Israel Bombs Home of Gaza’s Top Hamas Leader: AP

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Dubai’s DFM General Index falls 0.9% as of 11:44 a.m. local time Emaar Properties -3%; Emirates NBD -0.8%; Emaar Malls -4% Damac Properties drops 3.2%, most in about a month after reporting results While contracted sales recover, “the reported numbers were weak, with revenue hitting its all-time low, likely a reflection of weak construction activity, as most projects approach completion,” CI Capital analysts Sara Boutros and Marlene Milad write in a note

Oman’s MSM 30 Index rises 0.1%

Last week, the U.S.-listed BlueStar Israel Technology ETF lost 4.9%, down for the third consecutive week, and the iShares MSCI Israel ETF retreated 3.6%.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Aldar (ALDAR UH) 1Q Profit 544m Dirhams, +80% Y/y; Est. 415.5m Aldar Considering More Deals in Egypt Real Estate: CEO

Damac (DAMAC UH) 1Q Loss 189.6m Dirhams, +79% y/y, Est. 100m Loss

Union Properties (UPP) 5.55m Dirhams vs 121.9m Loss

Amanat Holdings (AMANAT UH) 1Q Profit 31.5m Dirhams vs 5.74m

Amlak Finance (AMLAK UH) 1Q Profit 6m Dirhams vs 139m Loss

GFH Financial Group (GFH UH) 1Q Profit $16.1m vs $5.08m

Oman Telecom (OTEL OM) 1Q Profit 56m Rials vs 62.5m Rials

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.