(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi stocks have just wrapped up their eighth month of gains, the longest winning streak on record. While high vaccination rates in the United Arab Emirates have helped sentiment, a flurry of mergers aimed at bolstering the economy has been key, according to Joice Mathew of United Securities in Muscat. Relaxed foreign ownership limits and positive earnings results have also kept the ADX General Index on the rise, he said.

