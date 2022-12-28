(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi tightened requirements to enter the sheikhdom after coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates rose to the highest level in six months.

Vaccinated individuals will require a green status on their mobile-phone health app, while those who aren’t inoculated will need a negative PCR test to enter the emirate from Dec. 30, according to Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee. On Monday, Abu Dhabi tightened rules for hosting indoor and outdoor social events as well as family celebrations.

So far, the UAE has managed to avoid restrictions unlike most major cities around the world. The Gulf nation, of which Abu Dhabi and Dubai are part, is now administering booster doses to its population of 10 million, and has so far covered just over 30%.

Daily coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 1,803 infections and two deaths on Sunday. That is a steep increase from the start of December when daily cases had fallen below 50.

Before the new omicron variant emerged, the UAE had managed to keep cases under control for most of this year. De facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared the crisis over in October as infections fell below 100 a day for the first time since the pandemic began.

