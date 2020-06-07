(Bloomberg) --

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will invest $752 million in Reliance Industries Ltd.’s digital arm, becoming the second fund from the emirate to invest in billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s online business.

The investment will translate into a 1.16% equity stake in Jio Platforms Ltd. on a fully diluted basis, according to a statement. Morgan Stanley acted as financial adviser to Reliance Industries and AZB & Partners, and Davis Polk & Wardwell acted as legal counsel.

State-owned ADIA follows a $1.2 billion investment by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. in Jio Platforms. The sovereign wealth fund also joins a roster of marquee investors that have piled into the business.

The digital unit has now raised about $12 billion in less than six weeks from a lineup of buyers including Facebook Inc. and U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co.

