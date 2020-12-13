(Bloomberg) --

Abu Dhabi is planning to re-open for international tourists by early January as it eases restrictive measures, looking to recover from the pandemic.

The capital of the United Arab Emirates will allow visitors from a group of countries it deems safe, and that list will be updated every two weeks, according to an official at the Department of Culture and Tourism. The timeline for re-opening may change, the official said. Travelers from other countries with a lower safety grade will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

UAE Looks to Domestic Tourism, Desert Winter to Boost Revenue

The UAE registered a China-backed Covid-19 vaccine after finding it had a 86% efficacy rate, paving the way for a full public use and allowing for a re-opening of the Gulf nation’s economy.

In an early sign of how the vaccine could be a gamechanger, Abu Dhabi also said it will start working with local authorities to resume all activities including economic, tourism and cultural operations.

China State-Backed Covid Vaccine Has 86% Efficacy, UAE Says

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.