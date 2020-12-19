(Bloomberg) --

Abu Dhabi, the richest and largest of the United Arab Emirates’ seven sheikhdoms, is starting specialized courts focused on family, administrative and civil matters as part of an overhaul of its legal system.

The specialized courts will review family lawsuits and other civil cases including rental disputes, the country’s official news agency said, citing a decision by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the head of the emirate’s Judicial Department.

Abu Dhabi is trying to reduce pressure on the oil-rich emirate’s existing courts by moving disputes to others better equipped to deal with them, and ensuring cases are dealt with faster and more efficiently.

