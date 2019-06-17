(Bloomberg) -- Etihad Aviation Group appointed former Abu Dhabi Investment Authority executive, Andrew Macfarlane, its chief financial officer as the state-owned carrier pushes ahead with a restructuring plan.

Macfarlane was the sovereign wealth fund’s head of operations, real estate and infrastructure department in 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that he was the CFO of Dublin-based Aer Lingus. A spokeswoman for Etihad confirmed Macfarlane’s appointment.

Etihad slimmed its routes and slashed aircraft orders worth $21.4 billion after abandoning a plan to build a global network of airline investments. The turnaround effort is being led by former head of London’s Heathrow airport Tony Douglas. The carrier posted a loss of $1.28 billion in 2018.

Macfarlane replaces Adam Boukadida, who became the interim CFO in April after Mark Powers left the company. Powers joined the group in January 2018.

(Updates with Etihad restructuring in third paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Layan Odeh in Dubai at lodeh3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Alaa Shahine, Shaji Mathew

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.