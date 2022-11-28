(Bloomberg) --

Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ made an investment in Blueground, a Greek startup focused on short-term furnished apartment rentals, as part of a push into the European nation.

It is the first investment under ADQ’s 4 billion-euro ($4.2 billion) bilateral partnership with Greece announced earlier this year, according to a statement. It didn’t provide a value for the investment in Blueground.

Blueground last year raised $140 million in equity funding from investors led by Laurence Tosi’s WestCap Group, an existing backer. Funding will be used to fuel Blueground’s expansion across the globe including Los Angeles, Seattle and Istanbul, Chief Executive Officer Alex Chatzieleftheriou said in September.

ADQ said its venture platform DisruptAD will support Blueground in achieving its target to expand to 50 cities by 2025.

