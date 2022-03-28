(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala is pausing its investments in Russia because of the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported, becoming the first Gulf wealth fund to take a public position on the conflict.

“What is happening in this crisis between Russia and Ukraine is a travesty, with catastrophic consequences, in terms of human life and in terms of the impact it’s having on economies all over the world,” Mubadala Investment Co. Chief Executive Officer Khaldoon Al Mubarak told an investment conference, according to Reuters.

“Obviously, in this environment, we have to pause investment in this market, in Russia,” he said. Reuters said Mubadala’s investments in Russia represent less than 1% of its portfolio of $234 billion.

Read more: Mubadala, Qatar Fund Said to Hold On to Russian Assets

The United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital, has taken a careful political position aimed at maintaining its ties with Russia. Like other regional crude exporters the UAE is in an oil alliance with Russia known as OPEC+ and has said it remains committed to this.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.