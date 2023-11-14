(Bloomberg) -- Online education provider Academic Partnerships has agreed to acquire John Wiley & Sons Inc.’s educational-consulting arm.

Academic Partnerships will pay $150 million for Wiley University Services, according to people familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified because the terms of the deal—announced Tuesday—weren’t immediately disclosed.

The acquisition will increase Academic Partnerships’ resources to scale its university partners’ online-degree programs in areas including nursing, teaching, business, technology and public administration for public and private nonprofit universities, according to a statement. The combined company will support over 125 schools in the US and abroad.

“Bringing together AP and Wiley University Services will better enable the combined company to help universities meet students where they are with high-quality, timely online education in our rapidly changing world,” Fernando Bleichmar, chief executive officer of Academic Partnerships, said in a statement. “The combined company will have the resources and expertise to provide best-in-class services to our university partners and their students from diverse backgrounds, including working adults and professionals.”

Representatives for John Wiley and Academic Partnerships declined to comment on the terms of the transaction.

Academic Partnerships helps universities launch and maintain online programs. The company focuses on providing affordable and workforce-relevant education for adult students, according to the statement.

Wiley University Services advises universities on topics including course quality, enrollment and retention and student career development, according to its website. Wiley University Services’ partners have included Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount University and Purdue University.

“Wiley University Services’ new home with AP will provide the resources to best serve its talented employees and institutional clients,” John Wiley Interim CEO Matthew Kissner said in the statement.

Winston & Strawn is serving as legal adviser to Academic Partnerships. Centerview Partners is serving as financial adviser to Wiley and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal adviser. The transaction is expected to be completed by early 2024 pending regulatory approvals.

(Updates with Wiley University Services full name in paragraph seven)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.