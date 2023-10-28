(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from Hurricane Otis has risen to 39, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday in a video posted on X.

Otis made landfall near Acapulco earlier this week, packing 165 mile-per-hour (266 kilometers) winds that smashed shops, wrecked apartment buildings and hotels, and left a trail of destruction valued at $15 billion. Power, telecommunications and transport links are being restored.

Lopez Obrador, better known as AMLO, also addressed criticism that his visit to Acapulco on Wednesday had been too short. “I’m not there because I can help better coordinate a response here” in Mexico City, AMLO said in the video. “If it’s necessary I’ll return, but I don’t want to make a spectacle.”

Originally just a tropical storm, Otis swiftly developed into a deadly, Category Five hurricane, catching authorities off guard and leaving little time for preparations. Its gusts may have gathered speed faster than any other storm on record in the eastern Pacific.

Acapulco, once a highly popular beach destination that attracted international and local celebrities alike, has in more recent times seen a dramatic drop in tourism mainly due to drug-related crime.

