(Bloomberg) -- Swedish consumers are growing more and more pessimistic about their economic prospects as surging prices push confidence to a record low in July.

The consumer-confidence index of the National Institute for Economic Research plunged to 54.1 this month from 66.5 in June. Households are tightening their purse strings as inflation has accelerated to a three-decade high. They now estimate that the pace of price increases has almost doubled since the beginning of the year.

That means that the unexpectedly strong growth seen in the second quarter is unlikely to persist, as large price increases on consumer goods erode consumer spending power just as rate hikes make home mortgages more expensive.

“Households’ view of their own finances contributed most to the decline in July and suggests that rising inflation and higher interest rates are taking their toll,” Swedbank analysts Knut Hallberg and Carl Nilsson said in a note. “Interestingly, more households save money than usual which could amplify the downturn, with expectations of durable goods purchases declining.”

The survey still shows a sharp division between households preparing for gloomier times and a fairly upbeat corporate sector benefiting from sustained demand.

“The overall picture within the business sector is somewhat mixed with strong labor market indicators and robust demand but moderating profitability assessments and sales expectations,” Swedbank’s analysts said.

