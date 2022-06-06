(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Australian inflation surged to a 14-year high and help-wanted notices held near a recent peak, private surveys showed, bolstering the case for the Reserve Bank to keep raising interest rates.

Annual consumer prices jumped 4.8% in May, accelerating from 3.4% a month earlier, an index compiled by the Melbourne Institute showed Monday. Job advertisements edged up to hold close to a March high in a positive sign for the labor market, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said.

The data add to increasing evidence that inflationary pressures in Australia have intensified since the first three months of the year, when consumer prices surged 5.1%. That’s a key reason why the RBA is all-but-certain to execute back-to-back monthly rate hikes Tuesday for the first time in 12 years.

Money markets show the RBA will keep tightening through the remainder of the year, predicting a cash rate of 2.8% by December. Economists, by contrast, expect policy makers to pause at around 2% amid concerns about the scale of mortgage repayments households can bear.

Job ads indicate “significant unmet demand for labor,” said ANZ’s senior economist Catherine Birch.

There are other signs of labor market tightness, with the job switching rate in Australia at 9.5% of employed people, the highest level in a decade, government data showed last month. That suggests faster wages growth ahead given people usually move in search of a salary increase.

Australian unemployment is currently 3.9%, the lowest level in 48 years. Even so, first-quarter inflation was more than double the 2.4% pace of wages growth in the period, producing the biggest fall in real wages in about 20 years.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says inflation has shifted “significantly higher” since the first-quarter CPI data and governments are beginning to try to catch up with pay.

A minimum wage review by Australia’s labor watchdog this month “will be a key factor in how quickly wages growth accelerates in the second half of 2022,” ANZ’s Birch said.

Meantime, New South Wales, the most populous state, on Monday announced its cap on public sector pay increases would be lifted to 3% this year from 2.5%, and may go higher in 2023.

