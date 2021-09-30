(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co.’s agreement to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc. for about $11.5 billion “drastically undervalues” the biotechnology firm, one of its largest investors contends.

Avoro Capital, which invests in life sciences and biotech companies and said it holds about 7% of Acceleron’s stock, says the company’s top drug candidate, sotatercept, commands a better deal.

“While we believe Merck is a tremendous company and ultimately could be a good partner to maximize the value of sotatercept and the rest of Acceleron’s pipeline for both patients and shareholders, we do not believe a transaction makes sense right now at the current valuation proposed by Merck,” Avoro said in a statement Thursday.

Representatives for Acceleron, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Merck didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Merck said Thursday it had agreed to buy Acceleron for $180 a share, a 34% premium over the price at the end of last month but below the stock’s intraday highs this week.

Avoro said that premium ranks below the average of 89% for comparable deals in the sector since the beginning of 2020. Avoro, Acceleron’s fifth-largest investor according to data compiled by Bloomberg, contends the biotech could fetch more in a sale if it waited.

$7.5 Billion Market

Acceleron’s drug development pipeline focuses on a type of protein that plays a central role in the regulation of cell growth, differentiation and repair. Sotatercept, a pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH, drug, is one of those and is in late-stage development. The PAH market is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2026.

Acceleron’s drug could be the “first disease-modifying agent available to patients suffering from PAH,” Avoro said. “We believe there should be no urgency to sell at a low price now since the value of the company will only increase as additional clinical trial data is released.”

Avoro said it will engage with Acceleron management and other investors “to further articulate our rationale in the hope that we can be part of identifying a better path forward.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.