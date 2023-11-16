(Bloomberg) -- Accenture Plc’s European technology lead said generative AI could eventually “free up” about 40% of working hours across industries, allowing workers to focus on other tasks.

Speaking at a Workday conference in Barcelona, Accenture’s Jan Willem Van Den Bremen said the rise of the technology has prompted companies to rethink which tasks they want staff to perform. For example, Van Den Bremen said computer programmers could shift to validating programs developed by AI, rather than writing the programs themselves.

In June, Accenture announced plans to double its AI staff to 80,000 and invest $3 billion in its Data & AI practice over the next three years to help companies develop new strategies to capitalize on the technology boom. Much of the investment will focus on helping clients maximize generative AI, which creates visual works or text based on simple prompts.

Accenture is already using artificial intelligence to identify the skills it needs in the market, as well as to move existing employees to new roles within the company, according to Van Den Bremen.“We are redeploying the staff, upgrading the staff in order to be relevant in new jobs,” Van Den Bremen said.

(Corrects story to clarify reference to freed up capacity was across all industries not just Accenture.)

