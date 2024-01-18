(Bloomberg) -- Accenture Plc plans to open 10 innovation hubs for generative artificial intelligence around the world, including one in London, as part of the company’s latest AI push, Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet said.

“The UK is an absolutely critical market for us,” Sweet told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Thursday in Davos, Switzerland, where she is attending the World Economic Forum. She added that the company has done a few acquisitions already in the last few months.

Sweet said this year is all about growth. Accenture has been shaking up its operations to capitalize on the AI boom. Just months after shedding 19,000 workers in a sweeping efforts to cut costs, Sweet’s firm announced plans to double the number of staffers that specialize in AI to 80,000.

The company has said those moves are part of a three-year, $3 billion investment in Accenture’s data and AI practice. Much of the investment will focus on helping clients maximize generative AI, which creates visual works or text based on simple prompts.

Consulting firms see such work as a key potential growth engine after economic uncertainty and a slowdown in dealmaking led many to dismiss staff and freeze pay last year.

Sweet, whose website says the company employs about 743,000 people globally, has said companies will need to partner with governments to train workers for new jobs created by AI.

