(Bloomberg) -- Access Bank Plc plans to acquire National Bank of Kenya from KCB Group Plc, boosting the foothold of Nigeria’s biggest bank in a key East African market.

The lenders signed an agreement for the purchase Wednesday, and marks the second acquisition in Kenya for the Nigerian lender after it bought Transnational Bank Ltd. in 2019.

“The transaction represents an important milestone for the bank as it moves us closer to the achievement of our five-year strategic plan through increased scale in the Kenyan market,” Access Chief Executive Officer Roosevelt Ogbonna said in a statement.

Africa has a rapidly growing population, with millions of people unable to obtain banking services. Lenders such as Access are trying to bridge that gap through expansion. While Kenya has a more mature lending market, its economy is predicted to expand at a faster pace than Nigeria’s, making it an ideal country for the lender to build out its presence.

Access Bank plans to double the share of assets outside its home market by 2027, the company said previously as it opts to outgrow competition from the rapidly scaling fintech companies in its home market and other financial institutions on the continent.

The deal also builds on the bank’s growing operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, as well as its acquisitions or plans to acquire stakes in Uganda’s Finance Trust Bank Ltd. in January, a controlling share in African Banking Corp. of Tanzania, and Standard Chartered Bank Plc’s consumer, private and business-banking operations in that country.

KCB — Kenya’s biggest bank — bought National Bank of Kenya in 2019.

The successful completion of the deal will be subject to regulatory approvals including the go-ahead from the Kenyan and Nigerian central banks, the parties said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.