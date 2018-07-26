(Bloomberg) -- Accor SA dropped a plan to acquire a minority stake in struggling French carrier Air France-KLM, saying the conditions haven’t been met for a deal.

“The group remains convinced that a strengthened partnership between hotel companies and airlines offers significant value-creation potential,” the French operator of brands like the Raffles, Sofitel and Mercure hotels said in a statement Thursday. Given that required conditions for the acquisition “have not been met at this stage, AccorHotels has decided not to further pursue this opportunity.”

The hotel company first raised the possibility of an investment in Air France-KLM last month, with Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin saying he wanted to deepen relations with the carrier. The potential move came as the airline began searching for a new CEO and was trying to contain a bitter and costly labor conflict with unions over pay.

Relations between the companies were clouded after the former frontrunner to become chief executive officer accused Accor of barring his path in order to gain creeping control of the airline.

Accor reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 4.2 percent on a comparable basis to 291 million euros and said the full-year target was for Ebitda of between 690 million euros and 720 million euros.

