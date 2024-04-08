Dealing with tax debt: if you fall behind, it's very hard to catch up

As businesses and individuals file their taxes this spring, many Canadian organizations find themselves short-staffed in the accounting department, leading to efficiency and accuracy concerns, according to a survey.

The survey, conducted by human resources firm Robert Half, found that 90 per cent of finance and accounting hiring managers have experienced challenges due to a shortage of available accountants.

More than 40 per cent of those respondents said the shortage has increased inefficiencies, including delays in financial processes, and another 34 per cent said it has led to concerns over accounting accuracy.

Of those hiring manager dealing with challenges related to the shortage, nearly half said their existing staff members have been overburdened as a result, and another 33 per cent said they had trouble securing enough staff for tax season.

In response to what Robert Half calls a “shrinking talent pool” of accountants, employers have implemented strategies to recruit and retain more finance and accounting professionals, according to the survey.

It found that 45 per cent of companies are offering referral bonuses, while 40 per cent are increasing entry-level salaries. Another 40 per cent said they’ve attempted to outline clear career paths to attract more young accountants, and 38 per cent said they’re offering paid internships.

Despite these moves, separate Robert Half research suggests many Canadian accountants won’t be looking for new jobs any time soon.

A November survey of 113 finance and accounting professionals across Canada found that 64 per cent of them are not planning to look for a new job in the first half of this year, which Robert Half said makes it “even more difficult for companies to hire.”

Methodology

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from November 1-20, 2023. It includes responses from 186 managers with hiring responsibilities in finance and accounting at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.