(Bloomberg) -- The woman accused of hacking into Capital One Financial Corp.’s cloud and stealing personal information on more than 100 million people was denied bail after prosecutors portrayed her as a loose canon with violent tendencies.

Paige A. Thompson, 33, who has been jailed since her arrest in July, is a risk to herself and others and must stay locked up while the case proceeds, prosecutors argued.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michelle L. Peterson denied Thompson’s request to be freed to a halfway house, with GPS tracking, at a hearing Friday in Seattle.

