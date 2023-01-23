(Bloomberg) -- A once-powerful Mexican government official who oversaw his nation’s war against drugs went on trial in the US for allegedly taking millions of dollars in bribes to protect Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, head of the Sinaloa cartel.

Genaro Garcia Luna, while serving as Mexico’s top security official and “portraying himself as a hero,” secretly partnered with the cartel to help the billion-dollar drug dealers operate with impunity and funnel tons of drugs into the US from Mexico, prosecutor Philip Pilmar told a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, Monday.

“He found a more profitable job by taking millions of dollars in cash bribes in order to let the cartel operate freely,” Pilmar said. “The person who was supposed to be in charge of fighting the Sinaloa cartel was actually its most valuable asset.”

Pilmar said jurors will hear from former cartel members who pleaded guilty and are now cooperating with the US as well as Mexican law enforcement officials who will testify against Garcia Luna. The protection Garcia Luna got was so brazen, Pilmar said, that federal police working under him helped the cartel by unloading shipments of drugs that arrived in Mexico on planes and ships.

In his opening statement, Cesar de Castro, Garcia Luna’s lawyer, told the jurors his client was innocent and said the cartel members and former Mexican officials who will testify for the US wanted “revenge” against his client because of his war on drugs. De Castro showed jurors photos of Garcia Luna while he headed Mexico’s security force standing with President Barack Obama, Attorney General Eric Holder, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham.

‘Safe Passage’

“Their case is based on rumors and speculation, the testimony of killers and kidnappers and some of the worst criminals in the world,” de Castro said. “This is a million-dollar industry,” he said. “What better revenge against your common enemy but to bury the man who led the war against the cartel?”

Garcia Luna, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of giving drug traffickers “safe passage” for their shipments and providing them with sensitive law enforcement information about investigations of the cartel as well as information about rivals.

For example, between 2002 and 2007, he helped at least six cocaine shipments enter the US, totaling more than 50,000 kilos of cocaine, prosecutors said.

He’s also accused of putting two corrupt officials into positions of power in Mexican territories the cartel controlled. In exchange, El Chapo’s men delivered millions of dollars in bribe payments in briefcases, the US government claims.

Garcia Luna served as Secretary of Public Security and oversaw the federal police force from 2006 to 2012. US District Judge Brian Cogan told jurors the trial could last as long as eight weeks.

Before his arrest in Dallas in December 2019, Garcia Luna had been living in Florida. He’s being held without bail at a federal jail in Brooklyn after Cogan ruled he poses both a danger to the community and a flight risk.

If convicted of the most serious charge of operating a continuing criminal enterprise, Garcia Luna faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a potential life term.

Meanwhile, Guzman is serving a life sentence in the US after a 2019 trial conviction in Brooklyn.

The case is US v. Garcia Luna, 19-cr-576, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

