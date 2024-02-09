(Bloomberg) -- An ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst accused of using confidential information to trade in the likes of ARM Holdings Plc shouldn’t be found guilty because he didn’t even know he was classed as an insider by the bank, his lawyer told a London jury.

Mohammed Zina, who worked in the Conflicts Resolution Group at Goldman, is accused of using insider information to strike deals between July 2016 and December 2017, making about £140,000 ($176,480) in profit. The jury at Southwark Crown Court started deliberating on Friday after almost nine weeks of evidence.

The Financial Conduct Authority charged Zina and his brother with six counts of insider trading and three counts of fraud. However, Suhail Zina, an ex-Clifford Chance lawyer, was cleared of all charges last week after the case against him collapsed.

Prosecutors aimed to spin a narrative that the two siblings were in “a joint enterprise,” Zina’s lawyer Brendan Kelly told the jury in his concluding remarks this week. “We now know where one of the siblings sits. He’s not guilty.”

Zina traded in six stocks, including ARM, with insider information such as Softbank Group Corp’s plan to buy the chipmaker in 2016, according to prosecutors.

“It was obvious from the position he had that the information was passing under his nose,” Peter Carter, the FCA’s lawyer, said.

The bank’s policies did not clearly define what comprised insider information and Zina was not made aware that he was on the bank’s list of insiders, his lawyers said.

“Clear as Mud”

“Did he know that the information that he had is inside information,” Kelly said to the jury. “The evidence on knowledge is as clear as mud.”

Kelly said the FCA used witnesses from Goldman throughout the trial to plug holes in their evidence. They all testified that it was clear that that all employees in the Conflict Resolution Group were on the permanent insider list.

One of the prosecution’s witnesses, Fergal O’Driscoll, EMEA head of conflicts and reputational risk at Goldman, was investigated for possible contempt of court after he spoke with other witnesses. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing by police, Zina’s lawyer said.

“It’s like a web forming here,” Kelly said. “But webs have holes in them.”

Prosecutors countered that Zina was an intelligent man who knew exactly what he was doing. He started with small investments,“just dipping his toe in the water.”

Once confident of not getting caught, he invested more money including £95,000 worth of loans for home improvements from Tesco Bank. “He knew enough about the stock market to know what is price sensitive,” prosecution lawyer Carter said.

“He lied and he deceived Goldman Sachs,” Carter said. “He took advantage of their trusting him in order to make a lot of money in addition to his salary.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.