(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese woman charged with unlawfully entering President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida will be allowed to represent herself in court, as she snubbed having an attorney defend her against the charges.

During a hearing in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday, a judge granted Yujing Zhang’s request to represent herself, appointing the public defenders’ office to serve as stand-by counsel.

Zhang was detained March 30 and formally charged in April with entering Mar-a-Lago without permission and lying to the Secret Service. She brought four mobile phones, a laptop, an external hard drive and a thumb drive to the resort.

