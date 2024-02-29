(Bloomberg) -- The Air National Guard technician accused of sharing highly classified information on a social media platform is expected to change his plea to guilty next week.

Jack Teixeira has been in jail since his arrest last April on six counts of illegal retention and transmission of national defense information. Federal prosecutors said his posting of classified information on Discord represented the most damaging intelligence breach in a decade.

The Justice Department on Thursday asked a Boston federal judge to set a hearing Monday to take Teixeira’s change of plea. The computer technician pleaded not guilty after his arrest.

The case is US v. Teixeira, 23-mj-04293, US District Court, District of Massachusetts (Worcester).

