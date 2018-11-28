(Bloomberg) -- A Russian woman accused of acting as a Kremlin agent is close to reaching a deal with U.S. prosecutors and just need more time to iron out the details of an agreement, according to a filing in Washington federal court.

In a request to a judge, Maria Butina and the U.S. government asked that filing deadlines be set aside so the two sides can work on a “final agreement.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Joe Schneider in New York at jschneider5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.