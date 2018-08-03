(Bloomberg) -- Accused Russian operative Maria Butina filed court documents seeking dismissal of U.S. charges against her. Butina has been in custody since her arrest on July 15 after prosecutors said she had ties to Russia’s intelligence services and oligarchs who could offer her safe harbor.

Butina’s request was filed in federal court in Washington but rejected by the clerk because of a technical flaw in the document, according to court records.

