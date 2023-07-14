(Bloomberg) -- Estonia extradited an accused Russian intelligence officer to the US to face charges that he helped orchestrate a scheme to export American-made technology to be used in the invasion of Ukraine.

The US alleges Vadim Konoshchenok, 48, worked for Russia’s Federal Security Service and was affiliated with two Russian firms — Serniya Engineering and Sertal LLC — that were sanctioned after the start of the invasion for playing a key role in supplying Russia’s war machine. The electronics they imported could be used in “the development of nuclear and hypersonic weapons, quantum computing and other military applications,” the Justice Department said Friday.

Konoshchenok allegedly demanded a 10% fee for handling the transactions, saying in emails, “can’t do less. Sanctions...Sanction item for 10%,” the Justice Department said. He was detained by Estonian authorities on Oct. 27, 2022 trying to cross the border with about 35 different types of semiconductors and electronic components, the agency said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a US lawyer. At the time of his arrest, Russian authorities dismissed the allegations and said he denied guilt.

While the extradition was a win for the Justice Department, it may have a broader significance given US efforts to win the release of Americans detained in Russia including former Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March on spying charges. President Joe Biden has said he wants to arrange an exchange for Gershkovich.

Konoshchenok was charged last year along with four other Russian nationals and two US citizens on accusations of conspiracy and other charges related to a global procurement and money laundering scheme on behalf of the Russian government.

The US said at the time they conspired to obtain military-grade and dual-use technologies from US companies for Russia’s defense sector and to smuggle sniper rifle ammunition.

“Let this case serve as the latest example that no matter where you are in the world, if you violate U.S. export controls or evade U.S. sanctions, we will not rest until you face justice in a U.S. courtroom,” US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement.

