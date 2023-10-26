(Bloomberg) -- Short sellers are betting on fresh pain ahead for bondholders.

Traders in the US interest rate futures market piled into new short positions on Wednesday, fading the prior day’s Treasuries rally spurred by billionaire investor Bill Ackman saying he was no longer short the Treasury market.

On the day, the curve sharply steepened, leaving US 30-year yields closing higher by almost 15 basis points. Thursday’s preliminary open interest data, which represents new futures positioning, climbed across all tenors on the curve indicating fresh short positions were driving the Treasuries selloff.

Uncertainties about the Federal Reserve’s rate path and the odds of a global recession have led to wild swings in Treasuries of late and Wednesday’s futures data suggests traders are wagering on another leg higher in yields.

The combined new positioning amounts to a cash amount of over $10 million per basis point in risk. Most gains were seen in the five-year note contract, where the amount of new positioning rose by 83,532 contracts, shown by preliminary CME open interest data and consistent with new short positions in that tenor. Wednesday’s jump snapped a six-day streak of open interest dropping in the five-year note.

Treasuries price action Thursday has been choppy in the aftermath of stronger-than-expected gross domestic product and durable goods data, along with a surge in weekly continuing jobless claims. In the aftermath, policy-sensitive US two-year yields immediately rose to highs of the day, before quickly fading the move and dropping. The volatile price action may be exacerbated by the fresh Treasury positions seen to be added on Wednesday.

As of 10:05 a.m. in New York US yields remain lower on the day by 1 to 7 basis points across the curve.

