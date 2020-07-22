Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., the special purpose acquisition company backed by billionaire investor Bill Ackman, jumped in its trading debut after raising US$4 billion in an initial public offering.

Units of the blank-check company opened at US$21.10, about five per cent above their IPO price of US$20 apiece. They traded up seven per cent to US$21.40 at 10:57 a.m. in New York.

The funds raised in the listing will be used to make an as-yet unspecified acquisition. In filings, the company singled out “mature unicorns” as being of particular interest. Unicorns are usually defined as private companies valued at US$1 billion or more, though Pershing Square Tontine Holdings has said it could look at businesses worth US$10 billion or more.

Funds associated with his investment firm, Pershing Square Capital Management, have committed to deploy as much as US$3 billion more to the vehicle, bringing the total funding as high as US$7 billion, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.