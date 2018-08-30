(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has a new top shareholder.

Billionaire Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management cut its stake in the burrito chain to 7.4 percent, down from its previous position of 10.4 percent. Chipotle’s new top shareholder is Vanguard Group Inc., with a stake of about 9.1 percent as of June 30, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Ackman’s hedge fund sold 823,357 shares on Aug. 28 for portfolio management purposes, according to a filing on Thursday. The proceeds were roughly $401 million, according to the filing. Chipotle’s shares have gained about 14 percent since Sept. 30, 2016, which was the date that Pershing Square first disclosed a position.

Chipotle didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company’s shares fell as much as 0.8 percent to $480 in late trading Thursday. The stock has gained 67 percent so far this year.

