(Bloomberg) -- There’s “no doubt” that Bill Ackman’s SPAC is illegal under a proposed SEC rule, a shareholder suing the blank-check company said.

Lawyers for George Assad noted in a filing Thursday in Manhattan federal court that the Securities and Exchange Commission expressed concern when it proposed its rule on March 30 that “certain SPAC structures and practices may raise serious questions as to their status as investment companies.”

Assad’s suit, which is backed by former SEC commissioner Robert Jackson and Yale Law School professor John Morley, claims Ackman’s SPAC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., is illegally acting as an investment company. Such companies are required to register with the SEC and are subject to restrictions on fees.

Earlier this week, Pershing Square argued in its own court filing that the proposed SEC rule suggests the agency would not consider it an investment company. The proposed rule “does not state that all SPACs are -- or any existing SPAC is -- an investment company” as defined under U.S. securities law, a lawyer for Ackman said.

But Assad’s lawyer contend the proposed “rule is even worse for these particular defendants than for the sponsors of other SPACs” because it specifically addresses situations similar to Pershing Square’s attempted takeover of Universal Music Group.

That agreement was abandoned last August after regulators shot down Pershing Capital’s plan to acquire its UMG stake as a stock purchase rather than a typical SPAC merger.

Pershing Square’s “claim that the SEC’s Rule about SPACs is not relevant to a case about SPACs gives the court a sense for just how bad the rule is for defendants,” Assad’s lawyers said. “Defendants are illegally holding $4 billion; instead of wasting the court’s time with baseless letters, they must get to work returning those funds to investors.”

The case is Assad v. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, 21-cv-06907, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

