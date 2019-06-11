(Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman urged United Technologies Corp. to call off its proposed takeover of Raytheon Co., vowing to oppose a deal he assailed as lacking strategic sense.

The transaction will crimp United Technologies’ aerospace business and be funded by a “highly dilutive” share issuance at a time when the stock is already trading at a discount, the activist investor said in a message early on June 9 after reports of a potential deal.

“We are extremely concerned about what we have read,” Ackman said in the private email to United Technologies Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes, which was reviewed by Bloomberg. “If the company intends to go forward with such a transaction, we will oppose it, publicly if necessary, as we expect will the substantial majority of the company’s shareholders.”

Ackman’s opposition presaged disappointment with the tie-up among investors. United Technologies has dropped the most on the Dow Jones Industrial Average on both days since the acquisition was announced. Raytheon fell 5.1% to $177.62 on Tuesday, the most in almost eight years.

Transaction Debate

United Technologies announced the all-stock agreement with Raytheon on June 9. The combined company is expected to be valued at well over $100 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Before the anticipated closing in the first half of 2020, United Technologies plans to spin off its non-aerospace operations making elevators and air conditioners.

“We are confident that our shareholders will see the merits of this transaction and the value it brings to them and the company,” United Technologies said in an emailed statement. “We will be working diligently in the days and weeks ahead to make sure that the details of the transaction are presented to and fully understood by all shareholders.”

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Ackman’s letter.

The activist investor has supported United Technologies’ efforts to separate its non-aerospace businesses. His Pershing Square Capital Management owns a 0.7% stake in the Farmington, Connecticut-based manufacturer. Another activist, Third Point’s Dan Loeb, is also an investor in United Technologies.

Ackman argued that United Technologies shares are expected to increase in value after the spinoffs. He questioned the logic of doing the Raytheon transaction now, when the value of United Technologies shares are likely to gain early next year.

He also warned that the acquisition would lower the quality of United Technologies’ existing aerospace business.

“Raytheon is a significantly inferior-quality business compared to Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney,” Ackman said referring to the company’s aerospace operations.

