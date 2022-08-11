(Bloomberg) -- Health-care providers backed by the American Civil Liberties Union asked the Florida Supreme Court to review their challenge to the state’s new ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which took effect July 1.

Groups including Planned Parenthood chapters in Florida won a statewide injunction against the new law just days after it took effect, but the order was automatically put on hold when the state appealed and a lower appeals court signaled on July 21 that it would rule in favor the state.

On Wednesday, the health-care providers filed the notice with Florida’s top court seeking review of that decision, which hinged on a finding that the health-care providers wouldn’t suffer “irreparable harm” from the ban.

The ban is “legally unprecedented” because the right to abortion has long been affirmed by the Florida Supreme Court under the privacy provisions of the state’s constitution, according to Whitney White, a lawyer with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project.

“The state constitution is clear that women and anyone who needs an abortion have a right to access that health care,” White said in a statement. “To deny them that fundamental right not only ignores long-standing protections under the Florida constitution, it is life-threatening, putting patients’ health, wellbeing, and futures at risk.”

State supreme courts will increasingly have the final say on abortion access for residents following the US Supreme Court’s June decision overturning the federal constitutional right to the procedure.

