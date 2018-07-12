(Bloomberg) -- One parent caught up in President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” crackdown on illegal border crossings was told to wire about $1,900 through Western Union to be reunited with a child, while another mother was left by immigration authorities alone at a bus stop with her six-month-old and had to scramble to get a ticket, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The U.S. said Thursday it’s in “compliance” with a court order to return children under 5 who were separated from their parents, but the ACLU told a San Diego federal judge that it’s “now hearing about a number of troubling situations,” according to a court filing.

