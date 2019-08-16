(Bloomberg) -- Civil rights lawyers are due to square off in court against the Trump administration in a fight over whether hundreds of migrant families were improperly separated at the U.S. border with Mexico.

The American Civil Liberties Union said in a July 30 court filing that the administration is defying a judge’s order by continuing to split up families seeking asylum in the U.S. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw is scheduled to hear preliminary arguments, though he’s not likely to issue a ruling.

An injunction issued last year is at the center of the fight. It barred family separations except in cases where the parents had criminal records. But the ACLU says border officials are applying that standard too broadly, separating children from parents who committed minor offenses or had decades-old violations. The officials often don’t provide sufficient details explaining each decision, the ACLU said.

The dispute is coming to a head a day after the Trump administration lost an appeal in a separate immigration case. It had argued that its obligation to detain children in safe and sanitary conditions doesn’t necessarily mean it has to provide the kids with soap, towels, showers, dry clothing or toothbrushes.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday rejected the argument, ruling such necessities “are without doubt essential to the children’s safety.”

The ACLU is set to argue in San Diego that more than 900 children, including babies and toddlers, have been separated from their parents in the past year over the “most minor” of infractions, such as traffic violations, committed by their parents.

The U.S. hasn’t filed a formal response to the ACLU claim, but the government has repeatedly argued that its policy for separating children is based on a proper interpretation of the law, and that protecting the safety of children is a top concern.

Sabraw had left it to the government to determine whether a migrant’s criminal history made them unfit or presented a danger to their children, but said some types of criminal history might not justify detaining a parent separately.

Among the examples of violations the U.S. used to split up families cited by the ACLU were: Driving under the influence, marijuana possession and destruction of $5 worth of property. One parent was separated because of a 27-year-old drug-possession conviction, according to the ACLU.

The administration has repeatedly run afoul of the courts in its attempts to crack down on undocumented immigrants from Central America. Earlier in July, the Department of Homeland Security announced a new rule that would bar Central Americans from applying for asylum at the Mexican border if they hadn’t done so in another country that they traveled through.

The policy was blocked by a federal judge in San Francisco who called it “inconsistent with existing asylum laws.”

