(Bloomberg) -- The American Civil Liberties Union sued the Trump administration over a new rule that it said “massively expands” fast-track deportations of undocumented immigrants without a standard legal process like a court hearing or access to an attorney.

The suit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington, targets the government’s enhanced use of the so-called expedited-removal process. That system has long been used to remove undocumented immigrants who are apprehended within 100 miles of the U.S. border and can’t prove they’ve been in the U.S. continuously for at least two years.

Under a rule put in place by President Donald Trump on July 23, the process can now be used on undocumented immigrants nationwide.

