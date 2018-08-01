(Bloomberg) -- The American Civil Liberties Union sued U.S. President Donald Trump and customs enforcement officials over what it calls the “inhumane" jailing of immigrants in facilities operated by the federal prison system.

“Confining immigrants in these conditions is unconscionable and unconstitutional,” the civil rights group said in a statement Wednesday announcing a complaint filed in federal court in Riverside, California.

