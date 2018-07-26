(Bloomberg) -- The American Civil Liberties Union is attempting to locate 468 parents who were deported from the U.S. without their children before a federal judge ordered the removals to stop and the families to be reunited.

The ACLU asked the court to order the government to reunite the group, who were sent back to their countries of origin after an immigration crackdown at the southern U.S. border, with their children.

The parents need to be confirmed as part of the group eligible under the court order, that they want to be reunited with their children and that travel documents have been obtained.

