(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta defended his handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s plea deal when he was the top federal prosecutor in southern Florida over a decade ago. The 2007 non-prosecution agreement allowed the wealthy money manager to dodge federal charges for having sex with minors and to serve just 13 months in a state prison. Most of that time was spent on work release, so he could run his fund from his office.

Here are the latest developments from the press conference:

Acosta Calls Epstein Acts ‘Despicable’ (2:36 p.m.)

“Let me start by reiterating that I’m pleased that the New York prosecution is going forward,” Acosta said in opening the press conference. “They brought this on new evidence.”

“His acts are despicable and the New York prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring Epstein to justice,” Acosta said.

Acosta defended his handling of the case in 2007 and 2008, saying state authorities in Florida were willing to let Epstein “walk free” and that’s why his office intervened. Some victims refused to testify and some even exonerated Epstein, Acosta said. They wanted to remain private and didn’t want to be named, complicating prosecution.

The Background (2:30 p.m.)

Critics have called for Acosta to resign say Epstein shouldn’t have gotten such lenient deal after his federal investigators determined he sexually abused dozens of girls. Epstein’s deal has also been slammed for the way it was designed to make the case go away quietly; the victims weren’t notified and Acosta’s staff worked to keep the press from finding out about it.

The controversy was stoked anew on Monday when federal prosecutors unsealed fresh sex-trafficking charges against Epstein. Epstein’s lawyers argue vehemently that the Florida plea deal means he can’t be pursued in New York under double-jeopardy rules, a claim the prosecutors refute. -- Benjamin Penn and Erik Larson

Inside the press conference (2:15 p.m.)

The press conference room is packed with media. The room is right down the hall from the secretary’s executive suite, and three American flags are set up behind an empty lecturn. Multiple network TV crews here. Notably, Acosta will be accompanied by Erica Wright, the acting head of the Labor Department’s Women’s Bureau.

Wide speculation inside Labor Department is that Acosta will come out swinging to impress Trump (Kavanaugh-style) at the press conference. -- Benjamin Penn

Read more on the Epstein case and fall-out for Acosta:

House Oversight Committee Wants Acosta to Testify on Epstein

Acosta’s Standing in White House Was Eroding Even Before Epstein

The Epstein Defense: Arguing Case Ended in Florida Is Risky

Epstein’s Sex Arrest Is a Worry for Trump: Timothy L. O’Brien

To contact the reporters on this story: Benjamin Penn in Arlington at bpenn5@bloomberg.net;Erik Larson in New York at elarson4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Heather Smith at hsmith26@bloomberg.net, David S. Joachim

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.