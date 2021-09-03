Across Canada, vaccine passports are a patchwork. Here's what that looks like

Across Canada, a debate about vaccine passports is simmering — far too close to a boiling point within the echelons of government, and with thousands of protestors taking to the streets.

But while the dust has yet to settle, protocols about proof of COVID-19 immunization and exactly which liberties they will unlock remains a national patchwork.

Can you watch a movie, only if you’re vaccinated? Can you go out for dinner at a local restaurant without certain documents on hand? What about the gym, a sports game or the mall?

There is no uniform guidance from the federal government, so every jurisdiction is handling it differently. Public opinion, too, differs from place to place.

Fewer than half of Canada’s small business owners would support a vaccine passport: CFIB survey Dan Kelly, president and CEO of CFIB, talks about a report that shows Canada’s small business owners appear to be split on being forced to handle vaccine passport requirements.

Here’s a breakdown of how vaccine passports look in each province and territory. BNN Bloomberg will keep this story updated as the situation unfolds:



Alberta

How will it work?

Alberta is launching a way to show proof of vaccination, but is vehemently opposed to actually calling it a “vaccine passport.”

Health Minister Tyler Shandro continues to reiterate that his government will not be mandating anyone or any business to “check for vaccine passports of any kind.”

I would like to inform Albertans that a new section has been added to the @youralberta website with information on accessing proof of vaccination records.https://t.co/B0SwiY2gw7 1/8 — Tyler Shandro (@shandro) August 26, 2021

What will it look like?

By mid-September, Albertans can access “a conveniently sized paper card” from their provincial health website, showing their COVID-19 immunization records.

But it is not a paper card, unless you print it yourself. Or, you can choose to save it on your digital device.

What do provincial businesses think?

A poll conducted by the Alberta Chambers of Commerce found two-thirds of local businesses do not support a mandate for vaccine passports.

That is why business leaders in the province are on the same page — arguing that getting vaccinated is a “personal choice” and that the onus to check for immunization status should not be on individual establishments.

Alberta Chambers told BNN Bloomberg there are also “implications for employer rights, employee rights, and hiring to replace employees not willing to work because of a vaccination requirement.”



British Columbia

How will it work?

By Sept. 13, British Columbians will need at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to be permitted entry into places like concerts, sports games, pubs, restaurants and fitness centres.

And come Oct. 24, people in the province will need to be fully vaccinated to enjoy those activities, after seven days of being immunized.

What will it look like?

To prove immunization status, B.C. has implemented physical copies of vaccine passports.

When anyone gets vaccinated in the province, they already get a paper copy of that as proof of records. Now, the provincial government has said it can be used to fulfil requirements at any establishment.

What do provincial businesses think?

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce was a proponent for vaccine passports well before the province’s mandate — arguing it is “an important step in helping businesses keep employees, customers, and patrons safe while rebuilding consumer confidence and restoring business.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped protestors. Crowds of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations plagued the streets of Vancouver and halted traffic outside multiple hospitals across B.C. this week.

How proof of vaccines could work in private spaces and why it may be mandatory Canada has one of the world’s highest vaccinations rates. But with renewed concerns over the delta COVID variant, should the so-called "vaccine passports" be mandatory and in what contexts? BNN Bloomberg's Amanda Lang discusses that with Ian Lee, associate professor at Carleton University's Sprott School of Business, in this week's The Debrief.



Manitoba

How will it work?

Starting Sept. 3, Manitobans will need to show proof of immunization to enter almost all types of facilities, activities and events.

Outgoing Premier Brian Pallister was not shy of referring to this as “vaccine passports,” when he introduced the mandate ahead of his departure this week.

What will it look like?

QR codes are easily available for anyone who is fully vaccinated in Manitoba, which can act as proof of immunization.

Some physical cards have already been issued and more are on their way, the province said.

What do provincial businesses think?

The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce applauds vaccine passports, calling it a proactive measure to encourage more people to get their shots before the “economic and emotional impact” of a fourth wave.

“Our business community has stepped up to meet every challenge that the pandemic has put before them, and we’re confident that Manitoba’s entrepreneurs and leaders will do so again,” the Chambers told BNN Bloomberg.



New Brunswick

How will it work?

New Brunswick does not have a mandate for vaccine passports, or masks for that matter.

Premier Blaine Higgs said this week that “something like that” might be necessary down the road. But for now, no one is required to show proof of immunization for any activities or businesses in the province.

What will it look like?

It’s unclear what a vaccine passport will look like, if that ever happens in New Brunswick.

The government indicated it might look towards provinces like Ontario or Quebec to see what they’re doing before making a final decision — citing those two jurisdictions as areas of closest mobility, which could propel the need for such documentation.

What do provincial businesses think?

The Fredericton Chamber of Commerce said, “It seems clear at this point that New Brunswickers will need a digital vaccine record or passport for travel purposes at a minimum.”

The organization believes it’s all about mitigating risk. “Many businesses prefer to have as much freedom and autonomy as possible to make the choices that are right for their business — the most important thing is to be able to stay open and avoid further lockdowns,” the Chamber told BNN Bloomberg.



Newfoundland and Labrador

How will it work?

Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can access their immunization record online.

But the province is not calling it a “vaccine passport,” nor voicing the need for one.

What will it look like?

It’s unclear what that will look like, and the provincial government did not answer questions from BNN Bloomberg about this matter.

What do provincial businesses think?

Local and provincial chambers of commerce in Newfoundland and Labrador either declined BNN Bloomberg’s requests for comment or said they are still unsure of their position on vaccine passports.

Debate over a vaccine passport highlights privacy concerns The federal government is working on a national vaccine passport for anything from travelling to entering a sports game, but many are worried about privacy concerns. Ann Cavoukian, founder and CEO of Global Privacy & Security by Design, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the risks of enacting a vaccine passport.



Northwest Territories

How will it work?

Peoples in the Northwest Territories can request immunization records, but the government said it will not be mandating any vaccine passports.

What will it look like?

In a short statement, the territory’s government said there are no plans at the moment for such documentation or a need to show it, be it digital or physical or both.

What do provincial businesses think?

The N.W.T. Chamber of Commerce did not respond to repeated requests for comment from BNN Bloomberg.



Nova Scotia

How will it work?

Nova Scotia said late last month it is not looking to impose any vaccine passport systems.

The province’s top doctor also alluded to potential “legal difficulties,” should businesses decide to introduce something like that themselves.

What will it look like?

Newly-elected Tory Premier Tim Houston said he’s consulting health officials to determine an ultimate recommendation.

His predecessor Iain Rankin, who lost a recent re-election, said a Liberal government would bring a vaccine mandate to Nova Scotia — “dubbed “ScotiaPass” — if they were voted back into office.

That idea did not come to fruition and it remains unclear whether a physical or digital documentation for proof of vaccination will eventually be required in the province.

What do provincial businesses think?

The Halifax Chamber of Commerce said the province “should provide guidance on their intentions to provide either a vaccine passport or proof of vaccination/proof of recent negative test.”

The Chamber told BNN Bloomberg that the absence of clarity is creating a “patchwork approach.”

The business group added proof of vaccination will do three things: incentivize the unvaccinated, provide insurance from business closures during a fourth wave, and bolster consumer confidence.



Nunavut

How will it work?

Nunavut does not have any vaccine passport mandates, but the territory’s government said it is looking to Ottawa for guidance after the federal election.

What will it look like?

It remains unclear how the territory will proceed with a vaccine passport mandate. However, at the moment, Nunavummiut do already receive an immunization record card when they get their first vaccine dose.

What do provincial businesses think?

“It would be very onerous for businesses to implement an actual vaccine passport. In our community it is mostly Inuks that say they don’t leave the community anyway that didn’t get the vaccine, but to now keep them from shopping I don’t think would be fair,” the Baffin Regional Chamber of Commerce told BNN Bloomberg.

“Nunavut has done a great job of creating a bubble. So if we keep COVID out, I think we should be able to move freely within.”



Ontario

How will it work?

Starting Sept. 22, Ontarians must show their vaccine receipt and government-issued ID to access most indoor establishments.

However, those rules do not apply to services like retail stores and hair salons, where people can still enter without showing immunization records.

What will it look like?

By Oct. 22, the province plans to issue QR codes to serve as proof of vaccination, which can be scanned by businesses using a government app.

There will be no physical copies of Ontario’s vaccine passport provided by the province, but people can print it themselves if needed.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford puts his mask back on during a press conference announcing the enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificate system, at Queen's Park in Toronto on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

What do provincial businesses think?

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has pushed the province to create a framework for vaccine passports since early summer, well before Premier Doug Ford’s mandate announcement this week.

“However, there are questions that remain around ease of implementation and guidance for workplace vaccination policies,” the Chamber told BNN Bloomberg. “We encourage the government to implement their secure, digital tool as quickly as possible.”

The provincial business group added the “gold standard would be a centralized, Canada-wide approach.” It believes a vaccine passport system will allow higher economic growth, greater consumer confidence and reduced risk of further lockdowns.



Prince Edward Island

How will it work?

Prince Edward Island does not have vaccine passports in place, but travellers and residents are required to register for a “PEI Pass” upon return from another jurisdiction.

The pass is available to all Canadians with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It allows an exemption from self-isolation upon entry to the province.

Still, there is a declaration form as a go-around to these rules, whereby a person can say they will be self-isolating and be tested in lieu of not receiving the PEI pass.

What will it look like?

The Maritime province is not providing physical copies of the PEI Pass, but they can be printed by people themselves.

Due to high volumes, you should apply for your PEI Pass at least 72 hours before you plan to arrive, the province said.

What do provincial businesses think?

The Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce declined to comment about vaccine passports.

In a short statement, it said: “Our board is still formulating our position on this issue.”



Quebec

How will it work?

Quebec became the first Canadian province to mandate COVID-19 vaccine passports, as of Sept. 1.

There are few things one can do in the jurisdiction without showing their immunization status — from going to restaurants or bars, to gyms, festivals, sports venues and large-scale events.

Stuart Ashton, right, co-owner of McClean’s pub, scans the COVID-19 QR code of Evan Pasqualetto in Montreal, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, as the Quebec government’s COVID-19 vaccine passport comes into effect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

In fact, after a grace period until Sept. 15, businesses and people in violation of the vaccine passport system could face thousands of dollars in fines unless they are under one of two exempt categories.

Those who are exempt only include people "with contraindications to vaccination against COVID-19" and individuals who participated in the local Medicago vaccine trial.

What will it look like?

People in Quebec can use a VaxiCode mobile app or present a PDF or use a paper form, if they print it themselves, to show proof of immunization.

Still, the provincial system has not come without worries. Mere hours after Quebec launched vaccine passports, hackers gained access to QR codes belonging to several politicians, including Premier Francois Legault. The situation has now been resolved.

What do provincial businesses think?

Requests for comment to the Quebec Chamber of Commerce and Industry were left unanswered.

A recent survey from the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal found 70 per cent of workers would be uncomfortable working with unvaccinated colleagues and 50 per cent don’t want to return without knowing their colleagues’ vaccine status.

“Vaccine passports were welcomed by the business community because they see it as a way to relaunch their businesses in a safe way,” Montreal’s Chamber said.



Saskatchewan

How will it work?

Saskatchewan does not want to mandate any vaccine passports, calling it a “heavy-handed” approach.

However, the province said it will be providing support to businesses and organizations that individually decide to enforce such documentations.

What will it look like?

In order to support establishments that want to impose vaccine passports, digital QR codes are being developed by the provincial government. There is no deadline for when that will happen, however.

What do provincial businesses think?

The Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce is torn on the issue — illustrating much of what their membership thinks.

The Chamber found 43 per cent of businesses in the province want vaccine passports and 41 per cent are opposed to it.

“It’s already taking up way more oxygen on discussion than it needs to,” the business group’s CEO Steve McLellan said. “We should be wanting more people to just go get vaccinated instead of discussing whether to get vaccine passports or not. Perhaps the feds should be stepping in here.”



Yukon

How will it work?

There have been no commitments to a vaccine passport in the Yukon.

However, the territory is attempting to create a proof-of-immunization system that “meets the highest level of privacy protection.”

What will it look like?

It remains unclear at the moment whether vaccine passports in the Yukon will be digital, physical copies or both.

What do provincial businesses think?

The Yukon Chamber of Commerce said it’s been told their government is “close to making a decision and announcement” about vaccine passports.

They “will be beneficial to many businesses, as they seem acceptable to all sectors and will allow broader public or customer access,” the Chamber said.

However, the business group added, every province and territory has been “on their own to develop” such protocols.

“This is inefficient and unproductive,” the Yukon Chamber said. “The federal government should be leading this and should have developed a national vaccine passport program and guidelines. Individual provinces and territories could adjust their guidelines and rules, but the passport and verification should be national or universal.”