(Bloomberg) -- Spanish engineering company ACS is holding talks to sell its industrial division to French toll-road operator Vinci SA for about 5.2 billion euros ($6.10 billion).

The Madrid-based company, whose full name is Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, received a non-binding offer from Vinci for the unit, including eight concessions and a renewable-energy development platform, ACS said in a filing Friday.

Vinci would pay at least 2.8 billion in cash and the rest either in cash or through shares for the unit, ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia SA. Due diligence will be carried out in coming months, when ACS will also carve out assets not to be sold to Vinci including renewable energy unit Zero-E and 15 other concessions.

Shares in ACS jumped on the news by as much as 17% in Madrid, biggest intraday gain since March. Vinci rose as much as 1.6% in Paris.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.