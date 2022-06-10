(Bloomberg) -- Former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will testify before the House Jan. 6 committee about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rosen will appear Wednesday at the committee’s televised hearing, the person said. During last night’s prime-time hearing, US Representaitive Liz Cheney offered a preview of his testimony by describing how Rosen and other officials pushed back on Trump’s plans to have the Justice Department intervene in the election.

“You will see that President Trump corruptly planned to replace the Attorney General of the United States so the US Justice Department would spread his false stolen election claims,” Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and the committee’s vice chair, said.

Rosen served as the department’s deputy and took over leadership after Attorney General William Barr resigned in mid-December. Both men maintained there was no evidence of fraud sufficient to change the presidential election’s outcome. Trump pressured Rosen to declare the election was stolen and then leave the rest to Trump and Republican lawmakers, which Rosen refused to do.

Cheney said Trump subsequently sought to replace Rosen with then-Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who drafted a letter the president wanted sent to several states saying that the Justice Department had evidence that raised concerns about the election results. Other officials threatened to resign if Rosen were replaced by Clark.

“In our hearings, you will hear first-hand how the senior leadership of the Department of Justice threatened to resign, how the White House Counsel threatened to resign, and how they confronted Donald Trump and Jeff Clark in the Oval Office,” Cheney said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.