(Bloomberg) -- The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said she is seeking a federal investigation of the the approval of the Biogen Inc. Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm, a highly unusual step that will increase scrutiny of a heavily criticized clearance.

In a letter posted on Twitter, Janet Woodcock, the agency’s acting commissioner, said she was requesting an independent review of the interactions between Biogen and FDA staff to determine whether any interactions were inconsistent with FDA policies and procedures.

Biogen shares were down 3.2% at 1:19 p.m. Friday in New York.

The approval is shaping up to be one of the most controversial clearances in the regulator’s history. The therapy was cleared over the objections of a panel of independent experts who said that clinical trials didn’t confirm that the therapy works.

In the letter, Woodcock said she had “tremendous confidence in the integrity” of the FDA staff, but said there were concerns over contacts between the agency and Biogen that may have occurred outside of the normal formal correspondence process.

“It is critical that the events at issue be reviewed by an independent body,” she wrote.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.