(Bloomberg) -- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said he’s resigning on Monday after “recent events,” including court rulings saying he wasn’t lawfully appointed to the post.

“These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power,” Wolf said in a statement to Department of Homeland Security employees.

Wolf said he’ll be replaced in an acting capacity by Pete Gaynor, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Last week, in the wake of the riots at the Capitol, Wolf called on “the president and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday,” but at the time he said wouldn’t step down before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Wolf’s sudden departure adds to the chaos and confusion surrounding federal and state security preparations for the inauguration, as the Homeland Security Department plays a critical role in securing the actual inauguration and assisting state and local officials during times of crisis.

The FBI has warned about plans for armed protests at state capitals beginning on Jan. 16 and in Washington, D.C. starting on Jan. 17.

