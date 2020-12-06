Actis in Talks to Buy Out Ashoka Concessions, Mint Says

(Bloomberg) -- Private-equity firm Actis LLP is in talks for a potential buyout of Ashoka Concessions’ roads portfolio, in a deal that could imply an equity value of about $350 million.

Actis is looking to buy the entire portfolio, which is made up of 15 assets, including six operational BOT (build, operate, transfer) toll projects, one operational BOT annuity project and eight under-construction hybrid annuity projects, the Mint reported, citing two people with knowledge of the situation. The deal could potentially have an enterprise value of about $1.2 billion.

Ashoka Buildcon is the majority shareholder in Ashoka Concessions, with a 61% stake. The remaining 39% is held by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

An Actis spokesperson and Ashoka Buildcon didn’t reply to emails from the Mint seeking comment.

