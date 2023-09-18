(Bloomberg) -- Actis LLP, the buyout firm pivoting toward energy and infrastructure investments, has kicked off the sale of East African casual dining business Java House, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The London-based private capital investor has hired Africa-focused boutique advisory firm Flamingo Capital Partners to help gauge interest from potential buyers, according to the people.

Deliberations are in the early stages and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a transaction, they said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A representative for Actis declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Flamingo Capital Partners didn’t immediately provide comment.

Java House operates in 14 cities across Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, according its webiste. Since opening its first store in Nairobi in 1999, the company has seen strong growth thanks to rising coffee consumption among Africa’s middle classes. Actis bought Java House from Dubai-based Abraaj Group.

Actis, which manages about $13 billion, has been pivoting toward sustainable infrastructure, and energy transition and power assets in particular.

Flamingo Capital Partners was started by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Standard Chartered Plc bankers.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.