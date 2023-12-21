(Bloomberg) -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange is considering a relaxation of the rules to list actively managed exchange-traded funds to attract more investors seeking the increasingly popular products.

The bourse may loosen restrictions on the use of derivatives in active ETFs, and decreasing how frequently funds need to disclose portfolio information, which is currently before the start of trading on each business day, Kei Okazaki, the TSE’s head of ETF secondary trading, said in an interview. The exchange began accepting applications for active ETFs in June, and the first funds listed in September.

“We were conservative with the rules when we first introduced them,” as the exchange wanted to check the market’s liquidity, trading trends, and how much investors understood the funds, Okazaki said. The exchange wants to promote listing active ETFs that involve options trading and other more unusual products, which will require easing of the rules, he said.

The TSE said last year it will list active ETFs as part of efforts to lure more foreign investors, boost volumes and stay competitive against global peers. Tokyo lags New York, Hong Kong and other major bourses in offering these popular products.

The exchange now has eight such funds trading that manage more than 50 billion yen ($350 million) in assets combined. Globally, the amount of active ETFs outstanding has climbed steadily in recent years to reach $628 billion as of the end of July, according to the Nomura Securities Co. data.

