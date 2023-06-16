Jun 16, 2023
Activision Blizzard’s Diablo IV Saw 350 Million Gameplay Hours in Two Weeks
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Diablo IV has recorded 350 million hours of gameplay since launching last week, according to Rod Fergusson, general manager of the video-game franchise.
- PC is the predominant platform gamers have used, but the company saw growth in console. Diablo sold well on Microsoft’s Xbox, Ferugsson said
- Executive declined to comment on status of Microsoft Corp.’s Activision deal beyond saying it would boost market competition
- No immediate plans for a fifth Diablo title: Fergusson
- Earlier: Blizzard says Diablo IV records $666 million in sales in first five days
