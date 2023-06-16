(Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Diablo IV has recorded 350 million hours of gameplay since launching last week, according to Rod Fergusson, general manager of the video-game franchise.

  • PC is the predominant platform gamers have used, but the company saw growth in console. Diablo sold well on Microsoft’s Xbox, Ferugsson said
  • Executive declined to comment on status of Microsoft Corp.’s Activision deal beyond saying it would boost market competition
  • No immediate plans for a fifth Diablo title: Fergusson
  • Earlier: Blizzard says Diablo IV records $666 million in sales in first five days

 

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.